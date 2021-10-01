  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bacon shortage, Dr Oz, Frank Collins, Mara Schiavocampo

Today, Dr. Oz and investigative correspondent Mara Schiavocampo investigate if a bacon shortage is coming to a store near you.  As if the meat industry hadn’t been disrupted enough by the effects of the pandemic, now, a new mandate has experts saying there could be a pork apocalypse on the horizon.  We discuss what this mandate proposes and how it will affect supply chains, the amount of pork available at your supermarket, and your wallet.

Dr. Oz and Mara Schiavocampo discuss why experts think there is a pork apocalypse on the horizon.

 

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 62.