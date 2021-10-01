Today, Dr. Oz and investigative correspondent Mara Schiavocampo investigate if a bacon shortage is coming to a store near you. As if the meat industry hadn’t been disrupted enough by the effects of the pandemic, now, a new mandate has experts saying there could be a pork apocalypse on the horizon. We discuss what this mandate proposes and how it will affect supply chains, the amount of pork available at your supermarket, and your wallet.
