(CBS DETROIT) – The Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, is planning to slow down deliveries and raise prices to balance the postal service budget.
This means almost 40% of first-class mail will take up to five days to arrive instead of three.
In addition to this, sending holiday cheer will be pricier as well, with postage rates increasing up to $5 more per package until Dec. 26.
