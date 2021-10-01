LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the National Football League announced Thursday.

The NFL tweeted, “43 Grammys, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums and 5 legendary artists on the biggest stage in Los Angeles for the #SBLVI #PepsiHalftime show.” the NFL tweeted.

Super Bowl LVI will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Los Angeles hosted the first Super Bowl in 1967, at the Coliseum.

Dr. Dre took to Twitter saying, “I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!”

I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!@NBCSports @Pepsi @NFL @RocNation #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/zn1wfJdhp2 — Dr. Dre (@drdre) September 30, 2021

Snoop Dogg said, “Let’s go! Super Bowl LVI. Inglewood!!” while Eminem tweeted, “Dre day in February? I’m there!”

“Let’s Go!” Mary J. Blige posted to Twitter. Kendrick Lamar reiterated game day tweeting, “Los Angeles, 2.13.2022 #PepsiHalftime show.”

In March, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission shared a video on Twiter featuring Snoop Dogg in which he said, “Los Angeles, January 15, 1967. Over half a century ago. Super Bowl I. Now here we stand, in the city where it all began, and where it all begins again.”

He continued, “Super Bowl LVI. The nation’s biggest sporting event. A celebration of the human spirit. Most of all, a vision of what we can be. That is everything we’re about. That is everything L.A.”

“What we have is our people and culture,” he said. “What we have is a united passion for making something new.”

This will be the first time the region has hosted the game since 1993 at the Rose Bowl, where the Dallas Cowboys hammered the Buffalo Bills, 52-17.