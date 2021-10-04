(CBS DETROIT) – The CDC is urging those who travel for the holidays to be fully vaccinated.
Under the new guidelines, they are recommending to delay travel until you have gotten both doses.
The agency also says to ensure safety, celebrate the holidays virtually, or with people who live with you, or even outside at least six feet apart.
Also, do not attend any event if you are sick or experiencing symptoms.
