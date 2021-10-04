  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:candy corn, Halloween Candy, Michigan, michigan's favorite halloween candy, starbursts

(CBS DETROIT) – Can you guess which candy holds the heart of most Michiganders?

If the first thing you thought of were Starburst, you’d be correct!

READ MORE: CDC Issues New Holiday Travel Guidelines, Recommends Travelers To Be Fully Vaccinated

According to CandyStore.com Starburst takes the top spot this year, while Candy Corn and Skittles rounds out the top three.

Candy Corn ranked as Michigan’s favorite candy last year, and it has also been Michigan’s favorite in previous years.

READ MORE: 99% Of Henry Ford Health System Employees Vaccinated

Reese’s is the top candy across the nation.

To see how candy’s ranked in other states, visit here.

MORE NEWS: Protestors Across Michigan Rally Against Anti-Abortion Laws, Call For More Rights For Women

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.