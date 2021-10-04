(CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) released an update on the online active shooter threat posted on social media, announcing that the joint investigation with the FBI showed that there is no threat to the community from the individual who made the post.
According to the DPSS, they were "notified of a message posted on a Russian-operated confessions website indicating an intent to carry out an active shooter incident targeting females on the U-M campus on October 4, 2021."
The University of Michigan Police Department and the FBI identified and located an out-of-state resident responsible for posting the threat.
"DPSS is confident that any threat from the post has been addressed and mitigated. In collaboration with our partners, we have conducted an assessment of the individual who made the post," said Eddie L. Washington, Jr., U-M DPSS Executive Director.
After interviewing the resident, they have determined that there is nothing that indicates harm to the University of Michigan community.
For more information, visit here.
