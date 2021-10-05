50 Cent Plays “Is 50 Thrifty?”: Guessing Which Items are the More Expensive Choice

Menu
First Forecast Weather October 5, 2021 (Tonight)
Mostly cloudy conditions tonight.
3 hours ago
Biden Visits Howell To Push Benefits Of Spending Plan
President Joe Biden is shifting strategy to sell his ambitious social spending plans by traveling outside Washington and courting moderate Democrats who are key to hopes for any deal.
Volunteers Prepare For This Year's ‘Hope Marches On,’ Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is launching its annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign – raising funds to help metro Detroiters as they battle the impact of pandemic poverty. The nonprofit has set an $8.3 million fundraising goal for the 2021 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign.
MSU Gave Degree Decades After Sexual Harassment
A Michigan State University official delivered a doctorate degree to a New Jersey man in 2019, decades after he and his wife were sexually harassed by a professor when they were students.
Toddler's Body Found In Detroit Motel Room; Parents Arrested
The parents of a toddler have been arrested after the child was found dead inside a suburban Detroit motel room.
DSO To Resume Full-Capacity Concerts At Orchestra Hall
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to hold its first full-capacity concert at Orchestra Hall since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ypsilanti Crematorium Owner Arraigned For Improper Disposal Of Bodies
Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged the owner of Tri-County Crematorium in Ypsilanti Township for improper disposal of dead bodies.
First Forecast Weather October 5, 2021 (Tonight)
Mostly cloudy conditions tonight.
3 hours ago
First Forecast Weather October 5, 2021 (Today)
Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures today.
16 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Tigers Had Best Season Since 2016
Miguel Cabrera joined the 500-home run club and the Detroit Tigers had their best season in five years.
Bubba Wallace Earns 1st NASCAR Victory
The hard part wasn't dodging his way around a crash and then driving to the front of the field at Talladega Superspeedway. That was just instinct for Bubba Wallace.
Baseball Report: MLB Playoffs Set After Exciting Final Weekend
This week's Baseball Report looks at the American League and National League playoff picture ahead of the wild card games.
Tigers Finish The Season With A Win
Daz Cameron homered leading off the ninth to spark a three-run inning, and the Detroit Tigers closed their fifth straight losing season with a 5-2 win over the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
'Blue Bloods' Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Discuss The 'Tremendous Responsibility' Of Playing Cops
Vanessa Ray and Will Estes discuss an all-new 'Blue Bloods' on CBS and Paramount+.
Steelers-Packers Preview: Steelers 'Have To Take The Explosive Plays Away,' Says CBS Sports Tracy Wolfson
Going into Sunday's matchup, Ben Roethlisberger's Steelers and Aaron Rodgers' Packers seem to be headed in opposite directions.
Xavier Prather Leaves 'Big Brother' With $750,000 And Bonds That He Will 'Absolutely Cherish Forever'
Another season of 'Big Brother' is in the books and we have our newest winner, Xavier Prather. Prather, a lawyer from Kalamazoo, Michigan, took home the largest grand prize in 'Big Brother' history last night - $750,000.
David Voce Compares 'Survivor' Adventure To A Drug: 'It's Going To Rock You To Your Core'
Episode two, castoff number three. Survivor is pulling no punches in season 41 as we already have our third elimination and this time it was neurosurgeon David Voce who had to watch Jeff Probst snuff out his flame.
'I Like BYU & Last Year Was Not A Mirage': CBS Sports' Brent Stover Previews #13 BYU Vs. Utah State, Other Week 5 Games
CBS Sports college football host Brent Stover explains what #13 BYU needs to do to continue its perfect season and why #18 Fresno State has a good chance to keep rising in the rankings.
'The Price Is Right' Celebrates 50 Years Tonight On CBS With New Games And Special Guests
'The Price Is Right' celebrates 50 years tonight on CBS and Paramount+.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
The Pink Fund Foundation Held 'Dancing For Survivors' Event At Campus Martius To Kick Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Dancing For The Survivors dance party in Campus Martius Friday kicked-off Breast Cancer Awareness month and generated support for The Pink Fund, a metro Detroit based nonprofit organization that helps breast cancer patients financially during their treatment.
Ford, One of Many Automakers Under Investigation Over Use of Recalled Takata Airbag Inflators
Ford is just one automaker also facing an investigation tonight overuse of Takata airbag inflators.
Schedule:
8:00 PM
FBI
9:00 PM
FBI: International
10:00 PM
FBI: Most Wanted
11:00 PM
The Big Bang Theory
11:35 PM
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
View All Programs
50 Cent Plays “Is 50 Thrifty?”: Guessing Which Items are the More Expensive Choice
October 5, 2021 at 4:25 pm
50 Cent Plays “Is 50 Thrifty?”: Guessing Which Items are the More Expensive Choice
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
