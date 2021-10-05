  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Detroit Metro Airport, I-275, i-94 ramps, ramp closures, revive 275 project, S. Huron Road

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released an update on the Revive 275 project and the current ramp closures that are in place near the Detroit Metro Airport.

 

COUNTY:

Wayne

 

COMMUNITIES:

Huron Township

Romulus

 

ROADWAYS:

I-275

I-94

S. Huron Road

 

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

Airport access is available at I-94/Merriman Road and I-275/Eureka Road.

 

Current ramp open/close schedule:

Eastbound I-94 to northbound I-275: open

 

Eastbound I-94 to southbound I-275: open

Westbound I-94 to northbound I-275: open

 

Westbound I-94 to southbound I-275: closed through late October

 

Northbound I-275 to eastbound I-94: open

 

Northbound I-275 to westbound I-94: closed 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 – late October

 

Southbound I-275 to eastbound I-94: closed through late October

 

Southbound I-275 to westbound I-94: open

 

I-275/S. Huron Road interchange: 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 – 6 p.m. Oct. 8:

– Southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound S. Huron Road

– Eastbound and westbound S. Huron Road ramps to southbound I-275

 

The Will Carlton Road ramps are expected to reopen Tuesday morning, Oct. 5.

For more information on the Revive 275 project, visit here.

