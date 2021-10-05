  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a toddler have been arrested after the child was found dead inside a suburban Detroit motel room.

Officers were responding on Sunday, Oct. 3, in the afternoon to a call from the family’s relatives to check on the 14-month-old when they found his body at the motel in Farmington Hills, according to police.

The family was living at the motel. A cause of death was not immediately released.

The Oakland County prosecutor’s office was expected to review the investigation for criminal charges, police said.

