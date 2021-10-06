  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:400 employees quit over mandate, COVID-19 Vaccine, Henry Ford Health System, henry ford hospitals, Vaccine Mandate

(CBS DETROIT) – Hundreds of Henry Ford Health System workers are out of their job after voluntarily quitting to avoid the company’s vaccine mandate.

The health system confirms 400 employees quit over the mandate rather than getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Another 1,900 workers were given religious or medical exemptions.

Those quitting make up less than 1% of Henry Ford’s workforce.

The hospital says new hires are already offsetting these losses.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.