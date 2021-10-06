(CBS DETROIT) – Five Michigan billionaires have made Forbes list of the 400 wealthiest Americans for 2021.
The highest-ranked Michigander on the list, coming in at No. 23, is Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert.
Gilbert's net worth is listed at $30.9 billion.
Hank and Doug Meijer, owners of the supermarket chain Meijer also made the list at No. 42.
In addition to this, here are the three other Michiganders who ranked on the list:
- No. 102: Mat Ishbia, Ceo of United Wholesale Mortgage
- No. 117: Ronda Stryker, Director of Stryker Corp
- No. 253: Marian Ilitch, Founded Little Caesars Pizza
