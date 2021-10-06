Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy weighs in on how to address pandemics as a whole.

Menu
3 hours ago
Farmington Hills Fire Department Offers Free Car Seat Inspections Oct. 10
The Farmington Hills Fire Department is offering free car seat inspections to ensure citizens have their car seats properly installed to help reduce injuries to children if a car accident occurs.
Dems Edge Toward Pared-Down Spending Plan To Boost Support
President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats edged closer to an agreement on Tuesday, Oct. 5, on how sharply to cut back his ambitious social spending plan, even as the president made a public case that the package will help keep the nation from losing its “edge” in global competitiveness.
Man Gets 5 Years' Probation In Threats To Whitmer, Nessel
A Detroit man was given 5 years’ of strict mental health probation for making death threats against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel.
U Of M President Mark Schlissel Leaving In 2023 Before Contract Ends
The president of the University of Michigan said on Tuesday, Oct. 6, that he will step down in June 2023, a year before his contract expires.
Ambassador Bridge Explosive Investigation: Canadian Border Police Detain Driver Of Vehicle
Investigators are still looking for answers at the Canadian border after reports of explosives put all traffic at a standstill on the Ambassador Bridge.
Steve's Soul Food Set to Re-Open, Closed for Almost Two Years
The pandemic pushed the owner of Steve’s Soul Food to change his business model to keep the grill going.
First Forecast Weather October 6, 2021 (Today)
Gloomy, but dry conditions today.
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather October 5, 2021 (Tonight)
Mostly cloudy conditions tonight.
19 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Bubba Wallace On His Biggest Day, The Hate Follows
It's been nearly 16 months since Bubba Wallace was waiting out a rainstorm in his motorhome in the Talladega Superspeedway infield when NASCAR informed its only full-time Black driver that a noose had been found in his garage stall.
Tigers Had Best Season Since 2016
Miguel Cabrera joined the 500-home run club and the Detroit Tigers had their best season in five years.
Bubba Wallace Earns 1st NASCAR Victory
The hard part wasn't dodging his way around a crash and then driving to the front of the field at Talladega Superspeedway. That was just instinct for Bubba Wallace.
Baseball Report: MLB Playoffs Set After Exciting Final Weekend
This week's Baseball Report looks at the American League and National League playoff picture ahead of the wild card games.
'Blue Bloods' Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Discuss The 'Tremendous Responsibility' Of Playing Cops
Vanessa Ray and Will Estes discuss an all-new 'Blue Bloods' on CBS and Paramount+.
Steelers-Packers Preview: Steelers 'Have To Take The Explosive Plays Away,' Says CBS Sports Tracy Wolfson
Going into Sunday's matchup, Ben Roethlisberger's Steelers and Aaron Rodgers' Packers seem to be headed in opposite directions.
Xavier Prather Leaves 'Big Brother' With $750,000 And Bonds That He Will 'Absolutely Cherish Forever'
Another season of 'Big Brother' is in the books and we have our newest winner, Xavier Prather. Prather, a lawyer from Kalamazoo, Michigan, took home the largest grand prize in 'Big Brother' history last night - $750,000.
David Voce Compares 'Survivor' Adventure To A Drug: 'It's Going To Rock You To Your Core'
Episode two, castoff number three. Survivor is pulling no punches in season 41 as we already have our third elimination and this time it was neurosurgeon David Voce who had to watch Jeff Probst snuff out his flame.
'I Like BYU & Last Year Was Not A Mirage': CBS Sports' Brent Stover Previews #13 BYU Vs. Utah State, Other Week 5 Games
CBS Sports college football host Brent Stover explains what #13 BYU needs to do to continue its perfect season and why #18 Fresno State has a good chance to keep rising in the rankings.
'The Price Is Right' Celebrates 50 Years Tonight On CBS With New Games And Special Guests
'The Price Is Right' celebrates 50 years tonight on CBS and Paramount+.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
The Pink Fund Foundation Held 'Dancing For Survivors' Event At Campus Martius To Kick Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Dancing For The Survivors dance party in Campus Martius Friday kicked-off Breast Cancer Awareness month and generated support for The Pink Fund, a metro Detroit based nonprofit organization that helps breast cancer patients financially during their treatment.
Ford, One of Many Automakers Under Investigation Over Use of Recalled Takata Airbag Inflators
Ford is just one automaker also facing an investigation tonight overuse of Takata airbag inflators.
Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy Weighs In On How To Address Pandemics As A Whole.
October 6, 2021 at 9:13 am
Filed Under:
antivirals
,
booster shots
,
covid pill
,
covid vaccines
,
Dr Oz
,
Dr. Vivek Murthy
,
FDA
,
Frank Collins
,
urgeon General
Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy weighs in on how to address pandemics as a whole.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 62.
