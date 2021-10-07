(CBS DETROIT) – A possible fraud scheme was uncovered among NBA veterans, with a former Michigan State basketball icon among 18 former NBA players accused of trying to defraud the league.
Federal prosecutors say Shannon Brown joined the players as part of a 'widespread' scheme to defraud the league's health and welfare benefit plan.
They're accused of doing this by submitting fake claims to get reimbursed for medical expenses they never had.
Court documents reveal those false claims totaled about $4 million.
