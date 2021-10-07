As Part Of An Infrastructure Advancement, Macomb County Announces More EV Charging StationsMacomb Co. Executive Mark Hackel unveiled a Level 3 DC fast charging station that’s now available at the Towns Mart Marathon in Washington Township. With the support of grant funding from the State of Michigan and DTE Energy, Steve Nalu, the owner of the facility, installed the fast charging technology to meet the needs of his customers and to prepare for the future of transportation.

Whitmer Restores Prevailing Wages On State ProjectsGov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday, Oct. 7, that Michigan will pay higher “prevailing" wages on state construction projects, three years after Republican legislators repealed a long-standing law that required better pay.

WMU Loses Appeal Over Athletes, Virus Vaccine RequirementA federal appeals court ruled in favor of athletes on Oct. 7 at Western Michigan University who sued to be able to play sports without getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Schlissel Says He Can Always Teach After UM PresidencyThe president of the University of Michigan, who is stepping down in 2023, said Thursday he'll return to teaching and research “if nothing more interesting comes along.”

MDOT Update: Weather Delays Closure Date Of I-275, I-94 Ramps Near Detroit Metro AirportThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced that ramp closures on I-275 and I-94 near the Detroit Metro Airport will be delayed due to weather.

Trooper, Another Person Shot During Stop In SW MichiganA struggle between a state trooper and a vehicle passenger led to a shooting that injured both during a traffic stop in southwestern Michigan, authorities said Thursday, Oct. 7.