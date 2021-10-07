After 13 years, a judge has suspended pop superstar Britney Spears’s father, Jamie, as her conservator, calling the situation “toxic.” Today, Dr. Oz goes behind the headlines to answer the question that remains on everyone’s minds: what happens to Britney now? Our experts break down the latest on the case and the shocking allegations of illegal surveillance, forced birth control, and overmedication – could this case end up in criminal court? We investigate.
Dr. Oz and his experts discuss the bombshell accusations against Jamie Spears during his 13-year conservatorship over his daughter.