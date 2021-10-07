ARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old boy were charged on Wednesday, Oct. 6, after the child was found dead inside a suburban Detroit motel room.
An autopsy showed the boy, Isaias Daniel Porras, died from multiple injuries and was “covered from head to toe with bruises including hematoma to the brain,” assistant prosecuting attorney Amy MacGregor said in court.READ MORE: See Which Michigan Billionaires Made Forbes List Of Wealthiest Americans
Farmington Hills police said officers responded to a call from the family’s relatives to check on the boy when they found his body.
The boy’s father, Isaias Aurelio Porras, 31, was charged with felony murder and child abuse while his mother, Amanda Jajou, 30, was charged with second-degree child abuse and accessory after the crime.READ MORE: Highland Park Plaza Owner Accused of Neglecting Trash, Attracting Rodents
Neither spoke in court Wednesday. An attorney entered not guilty pleas for the couple whose last known addresses were in Colorado and California but were described as homeless.
Both were ordered held without bond and were due back in court on Oct. 20.MORE NEWS: Update: No Charges Filed For Ambassador Bridge Explosive Scare
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.