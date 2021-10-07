18 Ex-NBA Players Involved In $4 Million Fraud SchemeA possible fraud scheme was uncovered among NBA veterans, with a former Michigan State basketball icon among 18 former NBA players accused of trying to defraud the league.

State Officials Urge Benton Harbor Residents To Use Bottled Water For Cooking, CleaningState officials are telling Benton Harbor residents not to use tap water for cooking or drinking, even if they have a water filter.

BOA and CVS Team-Up to Provide Free Flu Shot VouchersVouchers are available to people in underserved communities to help bridge the gap in health disparities.

As Part Of An Infrastructure Advancement, Macomb County Announces More EV Charging StationsMacomb Co. Executive Mark Hackel unveiled a Level 3 DC fast charging station that’s now available at the Towns Mart Marathon in Washington Township. With the support of grant funding from the State of Michigan and DTE Energy, Steve Nalu, the owner of the facility, installed the fast charging technology to meet the needs of his customers and to prepare for the future of transportation.

Whitmer Restores Prevailing Wages On State ProjectsGov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday, Oct. 7, that Michigan will pay higher “prevailing" wages on state construction projects, three years after Republican legislators repealed a long-standing law that required better pay.

WMU Loses Appeal Over Athletes, Virus Vaccine RequirementA federal appeals court ruled in favor of athletes on Oct. 7 at Western Michigan University who sued to be able to play sports without getting a COVID-19 vaccination.