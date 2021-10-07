WMU Loses Appeal Over Athletes, Virus Vaccine RequirementA federal appeals court ruled in favor of athletes on Oct. 7 at Western Michigan University who sued to be able to play sports without getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Schlissel Says He Can Always Teach After UM PresidencyThe president of the University of Michigan, who is stepping down in 2023, said Thursday he'll return to teaching and research “if nothing more interesting comes along.”

MDOT Update: Weather Delays Closure Date Of I-275, I-94 Ramps Near Detroit Metro AirportThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced that ramp closures on I-275 and I-94 near the Detroit Metro Airport will be delayed due to weather.

Trooper, Another Person Shot During Stop In SW MichiganA struggle between a state trooper and a vehicle passenger led to a shooting that injured both during a traffic stop in southwestern Michigan, authorities said Thursday, Oct. 7.

House Short Votes To Put Whistleblower Proposal On BallotVoters will not decide if whistleblower protections for state employees should be added to the Michigan Constitution.

Parents Charged In Death Of Toddler Found In Michigan MotelThe parents of a 1-year-old boy were charged on Wednesday, Oct. 6, after the child was found dead inside a suburban Detroit motel room.