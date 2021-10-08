(CBS DETROIT) – A new exhibit meant to help encourage young black men is opening this weekend at the Charles H. Wright Museum.
During a panel, the Ford Fund and Charles H. Wright Museum introduced a new exhibit called the "Men of Change."
The art is meant to highlight revolutionary black men in all aspects of life and careers.
This exhibit is an extension of Ford's Men of Courage Program.
It opens on Sunday, Oct. 10. For more information, visit here.
