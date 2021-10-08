  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Charles H. Wright Museum, exhibit opens oct. 10, Ford Fund, Men of Change exhibit, Men of Courage Program

(CBS DETROIT) – A new exhibit meant to help encourage young black men is opening this weekend at the Charles H. Wright Museum.

During a panel, the Ford Fund and Charles H. Wright Museum introduced a new exhibit called the “Men of Change.”

READ MORE: New App Designed to Bring Real Human Experiences to Social Media

The art is meant to highlight revolutionary black men in all aspects of life and careers.

This exhibit is an extension of Ford’s Men of Courage Program.

READ MORE: State Drops Permanent Ban On Vaping, MDHHS Wants Alternative To Ban

It opens on Sunday, Oct. 10. For more information, visit here.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: 3 Arrested In Murder Of Wayne County Corrections Officer Devante Jones

 