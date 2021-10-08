Gloria Estefan on Why She Decided To Open Up About Her Past Abuse

Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
Drew’s Beauty-In-A-Box: Drugstore Edition
Drew’s Beauty-In-A-Box: Drugstore Edition
53 minutes ago
More
Travel
CBS+
News
Latest Headlines
Police Seek Assistance Identifying Suspect In Connection To Fatal Shooting In Detroit
The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting the occurred on Detroit's west side.
More People Are Getting Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters Than Getting Their First Shots, CDC Data Shows
According to the most recent data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more people are receiving a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine each day than are getting their first shot or are becoming fully vaccinated each day.
Consumers Urged Not To Drink Cider From Bowen Mills Due To Food Safety Concerns
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is urging consumers not to drink cider from Bowen Mills in Middleville, Michigan, due to safety concerns.
MDOT: Here's A List Of Weekend Construction In Metro Detroit
The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of road construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.
Mount Clemens High School Cancels Homecoming Game; No Refs
The football homecoming game at a suburban Detroit school was canceled because of a lack of referees.
Whitmer Proposes $6.3M To Reduce Backlog Of Felony Cases
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Oct. 7 proposed spending $6.3 million in federal rescue funding to reduce a backlog of felony cases in Michigan courts that was caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Weather October 8, 2021 (Today)
Scattered showers and storms today.
11 hours ago
First Forecast Weather October 7, 2021 (Tonight)
Rain and possible thunderstorms continue overnight.
22 hours ago
Weather Stories
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Blaney Helps In Search For New Crew Chief
Ryan Blaney wanted a leadership role at Team Penske, a request granted when Roger Penske invited the driver to participate in interviews for Blaney's new crew chief.
Dolphins-Buccaneers Preview: 'Tall Order For Dolphins To Get Things Turned Around' Against Buccaneers, Says NFL On CBS's Trent Green
Brady and the Buccaneers should be able to move the ball on the Dolphins, who have lost three straight and seem directionless.
Winless Lions Take On Vikings
DETROIT (0-4) at MINNESOTA (1-3)
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 5: Will Leonard Fournette Feast On A Weak Dolphins Run Defense?
Leonard Fournette could be in line for another big game in Week 5 against a Miami Dolphins run defense that gives up lots of yards.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Tory Kittles: 'Sparks May Fly' In Season 2 Of The Equalizer
Tory Kittles discusses season two of 'The Equalizer' premiering Sunday, October 10th at 8pm ET on CBS or available to stream with Paramount+.
Dolphins-Buccaneers Preview: 'Tall Order For Dolphins To Get Things Turned Around' Against Buccaneers, Says NFL On CBS's Trent Green
Brady and the Buccaneers should be able to move the ball on the Dolphins, who have lost three straight and seem directionless.
WATCH: 'The Equalizer' Returns For Its Second Season On CBS And Paramount+ Sunday At 8pm
'The Equalizer' is back for a second season on CBS and Paramount+ starting Sunday, October 10th at 8pm ET/PT.
Natalie Morales Set To Bring 'A Little Extra Latin Spice' To 'The Talk' Starting Monday, October 11th
Natalie Morales joins 'The Talk' as a full-time cohost on Monday, October 11th on CBS.
WATCH: 'The Equalizer' Returns For Its Second Season On CBS And Paramount+ Sunday At 8pm
'The Equalizer' is back for a second season on CBS and Paramount+ starting Sunday, October 10th at 8pm ET/PT.
WATCH: 'Ghosts' Come To CBS And Paramount+ Tonight At 9PM
'Ghosts' comes to CBS on October 7th, at 9pm.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
The Pink Fund Foundation Held 'Dancing For Survivors' Event At Campus Martius To Kick Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Dancing For The Survivors dance party in Campus Martius Friday kicked-off Breast Cancer Awareness month and generated support for The Pink Fund, a metro Detroit based nonprofit organization that helps breast cancer patients financially during their treatment.
Ford, One of Many Automakers Under Investigation Over Use of Recalled Takata Airbag Inflators
Ford is just one automaker also facing an investigation tonight overuse of Takata airbag inflators.
WWJ-TV
On Air
Schedule:
3:00 PM
Nick Cannon
4:00 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show
5:00 PM
Dr. Phil
6:00 PM
Family Feud
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
View All Programs
Gloria Estefan on Why She Decided To Open Up About Her Past Abuse
October 8, 2021 at 1:31 pm
Filed Under:
Drew Barrymore
,
Frank Collins
,
Gloria Estefan
,
Past Abuse
Gloria Estefan on Why She Decided To Open Up About Her Past Abuse
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
Related