Michigan Reports 8,409 New COVID-19 Cases, 82 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

The Eloise Asylum In Westland, Offers Two Terrifying Haunted AttractionsThe Eloise Asylum is Michigan’s newest, multi-million-dollar haunted attraction with 2 haunted attractions and over 30,000 sq. feet. Open until Nov 7. Soon after they will offer ghost and paranormal tours at the facility.

Whitmer Vetoes Bill To Ease Restrictions On Feeding BirdsGov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill that would have protected people from possible legal action if they fed birds in areas where deer and elk roam.

Police Seek Assistance Identifying Suspect In Connection To Fatal Shooting In DetroitThe Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting the occurred on Detroit's west side.

More People Are Getting Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters Than Getting Their First Shots, CDC Data ShowsAccording to the most recent data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more people are receiving a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine each day than are getting their first shot or are becoming fully vaccinated each day.

Consumers Urged Not To Drink Cider From Bowen Mills Due To Food Safety ConcernsThe Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is urging consumers not to drink cider from Bowen Mills in Middleville, Michigan, due to safety concerns.