(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting the occurred on Detroit’s west side.
On Oct. 3 and approximately 7:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Dexter Avenue, the male suspect was seen having a conversation with the victim, according to video footage.
After this conversation, the suspect walked away, and then returned to the victim, and fired a shot at the victim with a handgun.
The suspect fled the scene.
Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9, and was last seen wearing a puffer jacket with a hoodie, black pants, and black shoes. He was also carrying a black and brown Adidas backpack with a neon yellow zipper.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
