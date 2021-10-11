  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:elementary school on lockdown, lockdown after gun threat, Novi, threats of violence to school, Village Oaks Elementary School, Village Oaks Elementary School on lockdown

UPDATE: The lockdown at Village Oaks Elementary School in Novi has been lifted. After searching the elementary school no gunman was found.

(CBS DETROIT) – Village Oaks Elementary School in Novi is on lockdown as of 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, after receiving threats of violence involving a gun.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Arrive?

Village Oaks Elementary School during a lockdown on Oct. 11. | Credit: Matthew Christopherson

The elementary school went into lockdown after receiving a phone call that included threats of violence to the school.

READ MORE: AG Nessel Files Charges In 3 Cases Tied To Absentee Ballots

Police are currently sweeping the elementary school building for a suspected gunman.

Village Oaks Elementary School in Novi | Credit: Matthew Christopherson

No further information is being given right now.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 9,137 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Deaths

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.