UPDATE: The lockdown at Village Oaks Elementary School in Novi has been lifted. After searching the elementary school no gunman was found.
(CBS DETROIT) – Village Oaks Elementary School in Novi is on lockdown as of 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, after receiving threats of violence involving a gun.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Arrive?
The elementary school went into lockdown after receiving a phone call that included threats of violence to the school.READ MORE: AG Nessel Files Charges In 3 Cases Tied To Absentee Ballots
Police are currently sweeping the elementary school building for a suspected gunman.
No further information is being given right now.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 9,137 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Deaths
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.