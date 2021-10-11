  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Village Oaks Elementary School in Novi is on lockdown as of 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, after receiving threats of violence involving a gun.

Village Oaks Elementary School during a lockdown on Oct. 11. | Credit: Matthew Christopherson

The elementary school went into lockdown after receiving a phone call that included threats of violence to the school.

Police are currently sweeping the elementary school building for a suspected gunman.

Village Oaks Elementary School in Novi | Credit: Matthew Christopherson

No further information is being given right now.

