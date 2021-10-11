(CBS DETROIT) – Village Oaks Elementary School in Novi is on lockdown as of 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, after receiving threats of violence involving a gun.
READ MORE: Part Of I-94 In Benton Township Named For Worker Killed On Road
The elementary school went into lockdown after receiving a phone call that included threats of violence to the school.
Police are currently sweeping the elementary school building for a suspected gunman.READ MORE: Teen Dies, Cousin Injured After ATVs Flip At Michigan Dunes
No further information is being given right now.MORE NEWS: MSU: Nearly 90% Of Students, Staff Vaccinated For COVID-19
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.