BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A portion of Interstate 94 in southwestern Michigan will be named for a state road employee who was killed by stray tires in 2019.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill to honor Kevin White.
“His tragic death is a reminder of the dangerous conditions road workers endure so we can get where we’re going on time,” said Paul Ajegba, head of the Transportation Department.
White, a maintenance worker, was killed when tires came off a passing semi-truck. Authorities at the time called it a "freak accident."
A portion of I-94 in Benton Township in Berrien County will be named for White.
White was active in his community and served in township government. He worked for the Transportation Department for about 10 years.
