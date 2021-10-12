(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department and members of the community are searching for a man who shot and killed a panhandler outside of a Detroit gas station.
Police say he talked to the victim, Denez Dupree, outside of a gas station located at Dexter and Collingwood.
That was before he allegedly killed him in an execution-style manner.
The incident happened on Oct. 3.
Anyone with information is urged to call DPD's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
