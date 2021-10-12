(CBS DETROIT) – The manhunt is continuing for a hit-and-run driver accused of injuring a 70-year-old landscaper.
The alarming moment caught on camera happened on Bewick near Mack on Detroit's east side.
The video footage shows the car push James Elmore to the ground.
Then, the suspect backs up, gets out of the car, and allegedly blames Elmore for breaking his mirror, and drives away.
Elmore was taken to the hospital with a broken leg, and he is expected to be okay.
