Red Cross In Dire Need Of Blood DonationsThe emergency blood shortage is pumping organizers to collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month to supplement the need.

Detroit Police Search For Hit-And-Run Driver Accused Of Hitting 70-Year-Old LandscaperThe manhunt is continuing for a hit-and-run driver accused of injuring a 70-year-old landscaper.

Police Search For Pair That Used Stolen Semi-Trailer To Break Into Dollar Tree In DetroitThe Detroit Police Department is searching for two men who were involved in multiple crimes that have happened in Southwest Detroit.

Crime Survivors Support ‘Safer Michigan Act’ Bills To Increase Victim Support, Offer Programs To Reduce Crime CyclesMore than 160 Michigan crime survivors released a letter urging the legislature to pass -- and the governor to sign into law -- the legislative package that increases recovery support for crime victims and prioritizes rehabilitation programs to reduce recidivism and help stop cycles of crime.

Community Searches For Suspect Who Killed Panhandler Outside Of Detroit Gas StationThe Detroit Police Department and members of the community are searching for a man who shot and killed a panhandler outside of a Detroit gas station.

Senate Homeland Security Chair Gary Peters Asks TikTok For Policies On Extremist ContentSen. Gary Peters, the chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, is asking TikTok to provide information on its policies monitoring and removing violent extremist content from its platform, as part of the committee's efforts to investigate the rise in domestic terrorism and the events surrounding the January 6 insurrection.