(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for two men who were involved in multiple crimes that have happened in Southwest Detroit.
Police say the two men stole a semi-trailer on Oct. 3, and then used it in another theft at a Dollar Tree the next day.READ MORE: Detroit Police Search For Hit-And-Run Driver Accused Of Hitting 70-Year-Old Landscaper
The Dollar Tree is located on Vernor, and $12,000 worth of items were stolen.READ MORE: Crime Survivors Support ‘Safer Michigan Act’ Bills To Increase Victim Support, Offer Programs To Reduce Crime Cycles
According to the DPD, the pair then used a Dodge Ram with a chain attached to break into a Foot Locker at 6100 W. Vernor.
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward for tips leading to their arrests.
If anyone has any information they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or Detroit Police at 313-596-5245.MORE NEWS: Community Searches For Suspect Who Killed Panhandler Outside Of Detroit Gas Station
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.