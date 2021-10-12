Today, Dr. Oz speaks to Casey Kasem’s daughter, Kerri, about the twists and turns of her horrific family feud that’s captured headlines. For decades, the radio legend’s iconic voice dominated airwaves as the host of American Top 40 – but as his health failed, the children from Casey’s first marriage went to war with his second wife, Jean, for expanded visitation rights and access to their father.
Kerri Kasem tells Dr. Oz about discovering her father’s second wife had moved Casey’s body to another state against his doctor’s suggestion.