(CBS DETROIT) – In Benton Harbor, free water bottles are being given out to residents while work is being done to reduce lead exposure in the city’s water.
The water distribution will occur at the following locations and times:
Wednesday, Oct. 13
- Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, Benton Harbor
- 1 – 3 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
- Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, Benton Harbor
- 4 – 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
- God’s Household of Faith, 275 Pipestone, Benton Harbor
- 2 – 6 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, and mixing powdered baby formula.
Additional dates will be added to meet community needs. Updates on water distribution locations and times can be found here.
Benton Harbor residents in need of additional support may be eligible for health care coverage, childcare, utility relief, and cash assistance. For more information, visit here.
