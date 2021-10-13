For years there’s been complaints about predatory towing practices in Detroit and those concerns are no longer falling on deaf ears.
Detroit City Council unanimously passed new laws to stop tow truck companies from strong arming vehicle owners.
“So many people played a huge role in this,” said Detroit City Council President Brenda Lawrence during Tuesday’s virtual meeting.
“There was a lot of negotiations done. There was a lot of give and take.”
The new legislation requires police- authorized tow companies to:
- Accept all forms of payment
- Provide tow documents to owners upon request
- And take vehicles off the slab if the owner arrives with payment before the vehicle is hauled away
"Authorizes that police-authorized tow rates be set by city council," said Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem Mary Sheffield.
“Provides for administrative fee for police-authorized tows and requires disconnection of vehicle from tow-truck prior to removal upon payment of a service fee.”
Vehicle owners who are strapped for cash could also qualify for a hardship fee waiver.
CW50 reached out to the Detroit Towing Association for comment, but we’re still waiting for a call back.
The new ordinance goes into effect in two weeks.
If you think you’ve been a victim of predatory towing call (313) 596-8832.