(CBS DETROIT)– Imagine a high schooler graduating with not only a high school diploma but an associate degree, a new program with DPD and Wayne Community College can make that possible.
With a stroke of a pen and hand shake between WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis Ivery and DPD Chief James White, the partnership between the Detroit Police Department and Wayne County Community College is solidified.
“Having this opportunity to bring young people from Detroit, from our school system into the police department and from Wayne County Community College is humbling for me and absolutely one of the proudest moments of my life,” said Detroit Police Chief James White.
Chief White along with DPD members and Mayor Duggan joined officials with WCCCD to announce dual enrollment programs and a new 67,000 square foot police training center for high school students that will be located at the Northwest Campus.
“This track allows our young people to move toward college and a career in law enforcement and make those choices as they mature,” said Detroit’s Mayor Mike Duggan.
The three pathways the program opens for dual enrollment students include:
- Pathway 1:
High school freshman begin as dual enrolled students at WCCCD. If the student completes all four years, they will graduate with a high school diploma and an associate’s degree.
- Pathway 2:
High school sophomores or juniors are allowed to begin the dual enrollment program at WCCCD to earn a certificate in Criminal Justice: Public and Private Security.
- Pathway 3:
This pathway allows enrolled students to participate in DPD’s Police Academy service hours without being fully enrolled in the policing curriculum.
“So now we’re changing lives now we’re able to truly impact people’s future,” White said.
High school students enrolled in the program will train from a new, state-of-the-art center, located at WCCCD’s Northwest Campus. The 67,000 square feet facility will feature:
- Specialized computer lab with state-of-the-art equipment utilized by the DPD
- Cadet Research Library for study time and class assignments
- Indoor Weapons Training Range to allow for qualification and certification requirements
- Criminal Situation Rooms for the complete engagement of police tactics and strategies
- Real-Time Simulation Rooms, which provide an atmosphere for cadets to train reflex responses todaily police protocols
- Physical fitness & weight training areas that will allow for peak performance and health goals
