By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Michiganders could soon see more Canadian tourists as border restrictions ease up.

The Biden administration lifting its North American travel restrictions at the Canadian and Mexican borders in early November.

The ban has been in place since March of 2020.

Travelers will need to show proof of vaccination.

Gov. Whitmer is responding to the border reopening saying, “The relationship between Michigan and Canada is one built on trade, travel, and friendship.”

She says she is grateful for the Michigan-Canada border reopening because it means Michigan’s economy will likely prosper.

