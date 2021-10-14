For First Time In A Decade, Domino's Same-Store Sales SlipDomino's, a company seemingly tailormade for a pandemic, has not been spared from a phenomenon plaguing almost every employer this summer: A severe shortage of workers.

Wayne State Latin-American Center Celebrates 50 Years, One Of The Oldest Of Its Kind In The CountryWayne State University is celebrating 50 years of it’s Latin-American History Center. The unique program is one of the oldest in the Country and was birthed from the civil rights movement. After 5 decades the center is going strong and encourages students of all diverse backgrounds to live up to their fullest potential.

AG Nessel Defends Charges In Man's Death At Mall In 2014New evidence and a fresh look led to charges against four security guards in the 2014 death of a Black man who stopped breathing during a struggle at a suburban Detroit mall, the Michigan attorney general said Oct. 14.

Whitmer Orders Urgent Response To Lead CrisisGov. Gretchen Whitmer on Oct. 14, ordered a “whole-of-government” response to elevated levels of lead in Benton Harbor's water and vowed to accelerate the replacement of the southwestern Michigan' community's lead pipes.

Suspect Arrested In Abduction, Sexual Assault Of 9-Year-Old Farmington Hills GirlA suspect has been arrested on Thursday, Oct. 14, following the abduction and sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl from Farmington Hills.

4 Years In Prison For Man Whose Son Took Explosive To SchoolA man whose son accidentally detonated a homemade explosive at a school in western Michigan was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 13, to four years in prison.