By Jeff O'Brien
Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions, Frank Ragnow, Jeff O'Brien, nfl

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said center Frank Ragnow feels guilty about having season-ending toe surgery.

Campbell said Wednesday that the surgery went well, adding Ragnow does not need to feel bad about doing the right thing for his long-term future.

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) gestures before a play during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ragnow was hurt earlier this month at Chicago and went on injured reserve last week. Center Evan Brown made his first career start in Sunday’s loss at Minnesota.

The Lions signed Ragnow to a $54 million, four-year extension in May that keeps him under contract for a total of $70 million through the 2026 season. Ragnow earned second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognition last year.

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) prepares to snap the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Lions (0-5) host the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday.

