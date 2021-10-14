(CBS DETROIT) – A suspect has been arrested on Thursday, Oct. 14, following the abduction and sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl from Farmington Hills.
Police say that a suspect has been arrested, but no additional information has been released.
The Farmington Hills Police Department says that more information will be released in a joint press conference, but no time or date has been given for that yet.
"The safety of the victim, her family, and our community remain our top priority, along with the appropriate investigation and prosecution of the suspect," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King in a news release.
The investigation revealed that the 9-year-old girl left her home in Farmington Hills on Sunday, Oct. 10, and became lost after walking for hours. At around 4:30 p.m., the victim was lured into a silver or white 2015-2021 Jeep Renegade.
Police described the suspect as a male, Black/African American, who is bald and has a beard.
According to police, the suspect drove the victim to a residence near Eight Mile Road and Berg Road in Detroit, where the suspect sexually assaulted and confined the victim.
The victim escaped at approximately 7:30 p.m. and was quickly rescued by a resident who contacted the police.
