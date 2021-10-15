  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Halloween in the “D” is back again in 2021, and the city is making it COVID-19 safe.

If you don’t have plans for Halloween already, there will be drive-up candy stations at all Detroit Police Department precincts.

But just a reminder, no walk-ups are allowed, masks are required, and costumes are strongly encouraged!

The candy stations will happen on Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Here is a flyer for the precinct locations for the candy stations:

Credit: City of Detroit

