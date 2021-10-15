  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Dearborn, Dearborn woman files lawsuit, employee faces discrimination at walmart, walmart, walmart facing lawsuit, Walmart in Dearborn

(CBS DETROIT) – Walmart is now facing a lawsuit after a Michigan woman says she has been discriminated against.

In the complaint, filed in Wayne County, Seena Najim, says her manager called her derogatory names while working at the Walmart in Dearborn.

Najim says she has been working at this Walmart for over a year now.

She says she has been singled out for her inability to speak English and for wearing a hijab.

