(CBS DETROIT) – On Friday, Oct. 15, the Farmington Hills Police Department charged a suspect in the abduction and sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl from Farmington Hills.
Aaron Deneal McDonald, 40, was arraigned on charges including:
- One count of Kidnapping
- Three counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
- One count of Torture
- One count of Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm including Strangulation
McDonald is a resident of Oak Park and was arraigned at the 47th District Court where The Honorable Magistrate Michael Sawicky ordered for him to be held without bond.
“There is no way to wrap our minds around this horrific crime,” said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victim and her family. But in the wake of this suspect’s brutal abduction and sexual attack on this child, the Farmington Hills and Detroit communities and their citizens deserve this exceptional level of police response. In light of the complexity and difficulty of this case, I could not be more proud of the coordination, skill, and meticulous investigation, and cooperation between the Farmington Hills and Detroit Police Departments, and the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.”
Anyone who has any additional information on this case is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610.
