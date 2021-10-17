Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Three women making a difference — Col. Felicia L. Burks, Najah Bazzy and Ariana Kabodian – appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday (8 am) to talk about the health and well-being of our region (as we take note of Breast Cancer Awareness Month & Family History Month).
Burks, Commander of the 82d Medical Group at Sheppard Air Force Base, appears with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and talks about her military career and her focus on diversity and inclusion.
Burks also shared her experience as a breast cancer survivor. She’s part of Ford’s “Warriors in Pink” program as she is helping the company raise awareness and funds for research. Ford has raised $138 million over 28 years for organizations including Susan G. Komen and The Pink Fund.
Burks mentioned Betty Ford, the late former First Lady from Grand Rapids, who talked publicly about her battle with breast cancer a generation ago, and helped change the conversation about the disease.
Bazzy, a nurse, founded Zaman International over 20 years ago to help women from Metro Detroit dealing with tough times find food, shelter and clothing. Over two million women and children have benefitted from programs she has introduced since then.
Bazzy also discussed job training programs they have added as she previewed a new endeavor they are planning with their kitchen.
Kabodian appeared to discuss the importance of remembering history. She just wrote a new book “Forget Me Not: Armenian Genocide Recollections” as she talked to members of her family about that tragedy and how it impacted following generations.
Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62.