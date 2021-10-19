  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – Counties in the Metro Detroit area are feeling the brunt of new COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.

The state reports 101 new outbreaks, with 25 of them located in Macomb County.

The largest of those is at Eisenhower High School, where 53 new cases were reported among students and staff members.

This is a large contrast from neighboring Oakland County, which has no new outbreaks in schools this week.

