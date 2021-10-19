  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:kids using social media, U of M, University of Michigan, University of Michigan Study, young kids

(CBS DETROIT) – Younger and younger kids keep getting hooked on social media, according to a new study from the University of Michigan.

The study finds 50% of kids ages 10 to 12, and a third of children ages 7 to 9 are using social media apps.

READ MORE: Haiti Kidnappings: 5 West Michiganders Among Victims, 4 Of Them Children

While most parents track their kids use of social media, more than 30% of kids are finding ways around parental controls.

READ MORE: BAMN! Announces To Sue Gov. Whitmer, DPSCD, To Mandate School Vaccines

To view the full report, visit here.

MORE NEWS: MDHHS Reports 101 New COVID-19 Outbreaks In Schools, 25 In Macomb County

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.