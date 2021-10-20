  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMTough as Nails
    10:00 PMCSI: Vegas
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
By Sara Powers
Filed Under:Barry County, human remains, human remains found in field, Maple Grove Township, soybean field

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities found human remains in a mid-Michigan soybean field on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Barry County deputies said they found the remains in Maple Grove Township near a missing woman’s car.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 7,108 New COVID-19 Cases, 135 Deaths

Deputies aided by a Michigan State Police helicopter found the car, and police dogs subsequently found the remains.

The remains had not been identified by Wednesday afternoon, police said.

READ MORE: This Michigan Neighborhood Tackles Rise In Arson

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Rachel Lynn Hazen, 41, since she was last seen July 21. A friend reported her missing five days later.

Maple Grove Township is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Flint.

MORE NEWS: MDHHS Offers Tips To Safely Celebrate Halloween

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.