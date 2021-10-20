MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities found human remains in a mid-Michigan soybean field on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Barry County deputies said they found the remains in Maple Grove Township near a missing woman's car.
Deputies aided by a Michigan State Police helicopter found the car, and police dogs subsequently found the remains.
The remains had not been identified by Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The Barry County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Rachel Lynn Hazen, 41, since she was last seen July 21. A friend reported her missing five days later.
Maple Grove Township is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Flint.
