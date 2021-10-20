(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is sharing tips and tricks to stay safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19 while celebrating Halloween this year.
“Because many of our young Michiganders are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, we urge everyone to take precautions to participate safely,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “There are still ways to celebrate safely, and the MDHHS guidance provides tips for trick-or-treaters and their parents along with homeowners who wish to pass out treats.”READ MORE: Michigan Reports 7,108 New COVID-19 Cases, 135 Deaths
Tips for trick-or-treaters and parents:
- Talk with children about Halloween safety and expectations.
- Stay outdoors for activities, particularly if participants are not vaccinated.
- Trick or treat in small groups.
- Avoid congregating in groups around houses.
- If indoors or in crowded outdoor settings, wear a face mask covering both mouth and nose (a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask).
- Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask if wearing both causes difficulty breathing. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.
Tips for homeowners to consider:
- Distribute candy on a table to eliminate direct contact.
- Consider handing out candy in an open space where distancing is possible, rather than from the front door.
- Consider a neighborhood costume parade; it is an easy way to keep safe space between children.
MDHHS also recommends that all children and adults who are eligible get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.MORE NEWS: Arbitrator: Michigan Official Wrongly Fired In Flint Water Scandal
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.