(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Whitmer plans to spend big for police officers in the state, with the focus shifting to recruiting and retaining each officer.
Here’s a look at the $32 million investment:
- $20 million will go towards the retention and recruitment program, with $10,000 grants being offered to officers.
- $9 million will be for professional development training and behavioral services.
- $3 million specifically to hire homicide detectives or those with a focus on violent crime.
All of the money being used here comes from the American Rescue Plan.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.