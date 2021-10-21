Menu
Superstar Jamie Foxx Shares A Story About His Grandmother Being His First Acting Teacher With Nick Cannon
Superstar Jamie Foxx shares a story about his grandmother being his first acting teacher with Nick.
1 hour ago
City Of Hamtramck Passes Out Free Water Filters To Residents Following Discovery Of Lead In Drinking Water
After detecting lead in the drinking water, the City of Hamtramck has partnered with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to distribute one free water filter with replacement cartridges, per address, to Hamtramck residents on October 21, 2021 from 11am until 2 pm in the Hamtramck Town Center parking lot. Additional distribution events will be scheduled and posted in the upcoming weeks.
Michigan Won't Go Further Than Federal Vaccine, Testing Rule
Michigan will not order employers to adhere to a COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirement that is stricter than one planned by the Biden administration.
2 Arrested After Couple Killed In Car With Baby Inside
Detroit police have arrested two people and recovered a gun in connection with the ambush slayings of a couple while sitting in a car with their child at a gas station.
More Water Woes For Benton Harbor After Pipe Rupture
A YMCA offered showers after a southwestern Michigan city, already struggling with lead in its water, lost most water service due to a pipe rupture.
Tesla Hits Record Profit Despite Parts Shortage, Ship Delays
Record electric vehicle sales last summer amid a shortage of computer chips and other materials propelled Tesla Inc. to the biggest quarterly net earnings in its history.
Woman Arrested In Slayings Of 4 People In Central Michigan
Authorities on Thursday arrested a woman whom they had been seeking in the deaths of four people in central Michigan.
First Forecast Weather October 21, 2021 (Today)
Showers and thunderstorms possible today.
10 hours ago
First Forecast Weather October 20, 2021 (Tonight)
Rain moves in tonight.
22 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
SportsLine Week 7 NFC North Picks: 'Justin Fields, Passing Game Just Isn't There Yet' For Bears, Says Larry Hartstein
The Bears, who are slowly rolling out the offense for their young quarterback, will struggle to match up with the Bucs, especially with Tom Brady in top form.
No. 6 Michigan Host Wildcats, Not Looking Ahead
A.J. Henning isn't worried about his Michigan teammates getting ahead of themselves.
Bulls Beat Pistons 94-88 In Opener
Zach LaVine can still score in bunches when needed.
Matthew Stafford Has Positive Feelings About His Time In Detroit
While winning mostly eluded Matthew Stafford during his 12 seasons with Lions, the quarterback still has positive feelings about his time in Detroit, even after his career was rejuvenated by a trade to the Los Angeles Rams.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'Survivor 41' Episode 5 Recap: Trust Carries You To The End
This new season of 'Survivor' just gets more intense by the week! Did you miss this week's episode? Here's how it all went down...
'Don't Be Shocked By Anything When These Two Teams Get Together': CBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel Previews LSU-#12 Ole Miss And 3 More Games
CBS Sports' Rick Neuheisel breaks down LSU vs. #12 Mississippi and other key college football matchups.
Paula Newsome On Playing Max Roby On 'CSI: Vegas': 'It's An Amazing Opportunity'
'CSI: Vegas' star Paula Newsome discusses her role as Max Roby.
'Adele One Night Only' Comes To CBS On Sunday, November 14th
CBS presents 'Adele One Night Only' on Sunday, November 14th.
Marcel Spears Says 'It's Still Not Real' Getting To Work With Tichina Arnold On 'The Neighborhood'
'The Neighborhood's Marcel Spears discusses a brand new episode tonight at 8:00PM ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.
David Boreanaz On 'SEAL Team' Becoming A Paramount+ Original: 'Get To Invest In Some Deeper Subject Matters, You Really Get The Plus Aspect Of It'
David Boreanaz discusses season 5 of 'SEAL Team' coming to Paramount+.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Detroit Police Seek Assistance Locating 3 Suspects In Connection To Fatal Shooting
The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance to identify three suspects in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Detroit.
The Pink Fund Foundation Held 'Dancing For Survivors' Event At Campus Martius To Kick Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Dancing For The Survivors dance party in Campus Martius Friday kicked-off Breast Cancer Awareness month and generated support for The Pink Fund, a metro Detroit based nonprofit organization that helps breast cancer patients financially during their treatment.
Superstar Jamie Foxx Shares A Story About His Grandmother Being His First Acting Teacher With Nick Cannon
October 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm
Frank Collins
Jamie Foxx
Nick Cannon
Superstar Jamie Foxx shares a story about his grandmother being his first acting teacher with Nick.
