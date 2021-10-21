Today, Dr. Oz speaks to Denise Huskins, the victim of a kidnapping so outrageous even the police called it a complete fabrication, and she was dubbed “the real-life Gone Girl.” Denise opens up about her horrific experience being held captive for two days and how she felt when her husband became the prime suspect. Dr. Oz breaks down the case and reveals the shocking evidence that finally proved they were telling the truth all along.
Mara Schiavocampo and Dr. Oz discuss details about the mysterious disappearance of a 24-year-old geologist.