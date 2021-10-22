ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A county health officer frustrated with the “politicization of public health” during COVID-19 is quitting her job in southwestern Michigan.
Courtney Davis has been the interim health officer in Berrien County since July when she was promoted from deputy. Communications manager Gillian Conrad is also resigning, The Herald-Palladium reported.
Davis ordered masks in local schools to reduce the spread of COVID-19, though the order was dropped Sept. 29 when the health department believed its state funding would be in jeopardy.
Davis said it's been an honor to work for the department for nearly five years.
“However, with the politicization of public health during the pandemic, I can no longer effectively do my job and serve the community with its health and safety always at the forefront,” she said.
Davis’ last day is Nov. 3.
County Administrator Brian Dissette said there has been only one applicant for the job of permanent health officer, a role that Davis was serving on an interim basis.
