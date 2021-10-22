  • WWJ-TV

Today, Dr. Oz, Nancy Grace and Dog the Bounty Hunter break down the latest on the manhunt for murder victim Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie.  Authorities have discovered a backpack, a notebook, and partial human remains, confirmed to be Brian’s, in the Florida reserve he allegedly went to on the day he disappeared.  Our experts weigh in on why the notebook could be the most important finding, how much they believe the family knew about Brian’s whereabouts, and what it means for Gabby’s family.

Casey Anthony’s mom, Cindy Anthony reacts to the news that Brian Laundrie’s remains may have been found.

 

