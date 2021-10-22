(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 7,505 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 118 deaths on Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,104,634 and 21,862 deaths as of Oct. 22.
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, October 20. Over the two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 3,752 per day.
The deaths announced Friday includes 69 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.